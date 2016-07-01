Close
Practical Case Studies, Research and Training for Marketers

MarketingSherpa is a research institute specializing in tracking what works in all aspects of marketing.

  • We are not an agency, consultancy or other vendor seeking your business
  • All our research is published for the benefit of the MarketingSherpa community
  • Our goal is to give marketers the instructions, statistics, and inspiration to improve their results

Latest Resources

Trust Your Customers to Raise Their Hands: How to use non-gated content to more than double high-quality leads

January 20, 2017

Inbound Marketing: How TigerFitness has grown its fan base through high-value video content

January 19, 2017

Subliminal: How Your Unconscious Mind Rules Your Behavior

January 18, 2017

 


Hero-$400

More from MarketingSherpa Reporters

Marketing Chart: Which advertising channels consumers trust most and least when making purchases

January 17, 2017 — Do your customers trust the media? And most importantly, as you set your media budget, how much do they trust different media as advertising channels? Read on to see recent data from 2,400 U.S. consumers about which ads customers trust when making a purchase decision.

How PR Newswire created a customer-centric demand gen engine

January 13, 2017 — Learn how PR Newswire increased qualified leads while shortening the sales cycle by transforming the demand generation engine with customer-centric methods.

How Humana's Strategic Testing Drove a 60% Increase in Customer Engagement

January 12, 2017 — In this session, Mike Loveridge, Head of Digital Conversion Optimization, Humana, will share tips from deep in the trenches of a team of CRO practitioners. He will discuss how his team cut through the complexities of behavioral testing to discover the primary levers that led to a 60% increase in customer engagement.

