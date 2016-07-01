Practical Case Studies, Research and Training for Marketers

Close
How PR Newswire created a customer-centric demand gen engine

January 13, 2017

How Humana's Strategic Testing Drove a 60% Increase in Customer Engagement

January 12, 2017

B2B Marketing: Demand generation transformation doubles conversion rate for cyber security provider

January 11, 2017

 


Product Development Chart: A “minimum viable product” is not enough to satisfy customers

January 10, 2017 — The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) has been a popular concept in the start-up and product development communities. But is the MVP a path to success? Our October 2016 study of 2,400 consumers provides some new data that suggest you may want to reconsider how “minimum” your MVP is.

Read More ›

The Most Shared Articles from MarketingSherpa Blog in 2016

January 9, 2017 — In light of celebrating the good of 2016 as we’re all madly planning what 2017 will bring, we’re revisiting the most popular articles from the past year. Looking back at top content helps us see what our readers found the most helpful and valuable, and it helps you know what your peers are looking for.

Read More ›

Email Marketing: A 400% increase in the rate of ticket sales by gamifying promotional emails

January 4, 2017 — Affinity Gaming, a family of casinos, wanted to leverage insights from behavioral economics to create campaigns that were fun, but also motivating. With email with embedded games into the experience, customers could play to win prizes they otherwise would have been given for free.

Read More ›

 


