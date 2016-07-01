Practical Case Studies, Research and Training for Marketers

MarketingSherpa is a research institute specializing in tracking what works in all aspects of marketing.
Mobile Marketing Chart: Why customers delete your app
January 31, 2017
How a Healthcare Software Company Used Behavioral Marketing to Exceed Lead Targets by 400%
January 30, 2017
Inbound Marketing: How a focus on SEO and imagery increased organic website traffic 97% for a North Carolina community
January 26, 2017 — Linville Land Harbor housing resort community in North Carolina was a hidden treasure — which was bad news for the marketing team. See how simplifying and focusing on awe-inspiring imagery drove a 97% increase in organic website traffic.
How PR Newswire Created an Innovative Demand Generation Engine That Increased Engaged Leads by Over 20%
January 25, 2017 — PR Newswire started a campaign to orchestrate content within every marketing channel to accelerate the unique buying cycles of more than 25,000 prospects and customers across the globe. Today, it has achieved higher engagement, revenues and customer satisfaction than ever before.
Marketing Chart: How purchase experience affects customer satisfaction
January 24, 2017 — Leading brands have gone to great lengths to make the purchase experience easy. But, from our most recent research, we’ve found that might not be enough. Read on to discover the top differentiator between satisfied and unsatisfied customers.
