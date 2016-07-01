Practical Case Studies, Research and Training for Marketers

Close
Inbound Marketing 2016: How marketers connected with millennials and built trust in the marketplace

December 22, 2016

How a month-long pet photo contest received more than 7,000 votes and over 1,200 entries

December 21, 2016

Email Marketing 2016: Nine case studies that show how marketers challenged “best practices” in key driver email campaigns

December 21, 2016

 


Marketing Charts: The channels your customers are most (and least) likely to disengage with

December 20, 2016 — You spend significant time, money and other resources building opt-in email lists, social media followings, creating compelling prints ads, and investing in other channels. Read on to learn which channels customers are quickest (and slowest) to ignore, skip, discard, unsubscribe from and unfollow.

B2C Marketing 2016: How marketers changed their messaging to drive conversion

December 15, 2016 — Marketers this year used every weapon in their arsenal to get to know customers better and implement that knowledge into campaigns. The marketers in these seven case studies built vital customer trust, reworked entire CMS(s) and grew audiences across all channels in order to drive lasting results.

B2B Marketing 2016: How marketers used data and testing to nurture prospects through relevancy

December 14, 2016 — Looking at the most popular B2B articles of 2016, it’s clear that marketers are eager to turn customer data into relevant touches that engage consumers through the sales cycle faster. Not only that, but they are turning away from “one-and-done” campaigns in favor of transforming their organizations.

