Close
Join thousands of weekly readers and receive practical marketing advice for FREE.
MarketingSherpa's Case Studies, New Research Data, How-tos, Interviews and Articles

Enter your email below to join thousands of marketers and get FREE weekly newsletters with practical Case Studies, research and training, as well as MarketingSherpa updates and promotions.

 

Please refer to our Privacy Policy and About Us page for contact details.

No thanks, take me to MarketingSherpa

First Name:
Last Name:
Email:

Practical Case Studies, Research and Training for Marketers

MarketingSherpa is a research institute specializing in tracking what works in all aspects of marketing.

  • We are not an agency, consultancy or other vendor seeking your business
  • All our research is published for the benefit of the MarketingSherpa community
  • Our goal is to give marketers the instructions, statistics, and inspiration to improve their results

View More Content ›

Latest Resources

View More Content ›

Social Media Marketing: HP finds its voice on Snapchat and sees a 10x increase in engagement

February 2, 2017

Anticipate: How to create an interactive, two-way conversation in email marketing

February 1, 2017

Mobile Marketing Chart: Why customers delete your app

January 31, 2017

 


UF-MEC-Hero-banner

View More Content ›

More from MarketingSherpa Reporters

View More Content ›

How a Healthcare Software Company Used Behavioral Marketing to Exceed Lead Targets by 400%

January 30, 2017 — SCI Solutions redefined their primary buyer personas and launched a triggered email nurturing program based on prospect depth, role, readiness and behavior. Read on to see their top takeaways from the experience.

Read More ›

Inbound Marketing: How a focus on SEO and imagery increased organic website traffic 97% for a North Carolina community

January 26, 2017 — Linville Land Harbor housing resort community in North Carolina was a hidden treasure — which was bad news for the marketing team. See how simplifying and focusing on awe-inspiring imagery drove a 97% increase in organic website traffic.

Read More ›

How PR Newswire Created an Innovative Demand Generation Engine That Increased Engaged Leads by Over 20%

January 25, 2017 — PR Newswire started a campaign to orchestrate content within every marketing channel to accelerate the unique buying cycles of more than 25,000 prospects and customers across the globe. Today, it has achieved higher engagement, revenues and customer satisfaction than ever before.

Read More ›

 


Improve Your Marketing

Join our thousands of weekly case study readers.

Enter your email below to receive MarketingSherpa news, updates, and promotions:

Note: Already a subscriber? Want to add a subscription?
Click Here to Manage Subscriptions