Practical Case Studies, Research and Training for Marketers

The Most Shared Articles from MarketingSherpa Blog in 2016

January 9, 2017

Email Marketing: A 400% increase in the rate of ticket sales by gamifying promotional emails

January 4, 2017

Marketing Charts: Why the value chain matters to the marketer

January 3, 2017

 


8 GIFs of Hanukkah

December 24, 2016 — We wanted to get you gifts this holiday, but all we have are some GIFs. Our bad! Here are some more marketing mishaps, one for each night of Hanukkah.

Read More ›

Inbound Marketing 2016: How marketers connected with millennials and built trust in the marketplace

December 22, 2016 — In this run-down of 2016’s nine most popular inbound marketing case studies and articles, you will read how your peers explored the possibilities of social media, SEO and content tactics and challenged best practices when marketing to millennials and simultaneously building customer trust.

Read More ›

How a month-long pet photo contest received more than 7,000 votes and over 1,200 entries

December 21, 2016 — A continuation of one of our most popular case studies of 2016, this blog post focuses on a pet photo contest for My Pooch Face, a pet portrait service, that ran for 30 days and still racked up over 1,200 entries and 7,000 votes.

Read More ›

 


