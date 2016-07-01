Practical Case Studies, Research and Training for Marketers

MarketingSherpa is a research institute specializing in tracking what works in all aspects of marketing.
How PR Newswire created a customer-centric demand gen engine
January 13, 2017
B2B Marketing: Demand generation transformation doubles conversion rate for cyber security provider
January 11, 2017
Product Development Chart: A “minimum viable product” is not enough to satisfy customers
January 10, 2017 — The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) has been a popular concept in the start-up and product development communities. But is the MVP a path to success? Our October 2016 study of 2,400 consumers provides some new data that suggest you may want to reconsider how “minimum” your MVP is.
The Most Shared Articles from MarketingSherpa Blog in 2016
January 9, 2017 — In light of celebrating the good of 2016 as we’re all madly planning what 2017 will bring, we’re revisiting the most popular articles from the past year. Looking back at top content helps us see what our readers found the most helpful and valuable, and it helps you know what your peers are looking for.
Email Marketing: A 400% increase in the rate of ticket sales by gamifying promotional emails
January 4, 2017 — Affinity Gaming, a family of casinos, wanted to leverage insights from behavioral economics to create campaigns that were fun, but also motivating. With email with embedded games into the experience, customers could play to win prizes they otherwise would have been given for free.
