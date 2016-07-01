Practical Case Studies, Research and Training for Marketers

MarketingSherpa is a research institute specializing in tracking what works in all aspects of marketing.
Trust Your Customers to Raise Their Hands: How to use non-gated content to more than double high-quality leads
January 20, 2017
Inbound Marketing: How TigerFitness has grown its fan base through high-value video content
January 19, 2017
Subliminal: How Your Unconscious Mind Rules Your Behavior
January 18, 2017
Marketing Chart: Which advertising channels consumers trust most and least when making purchases
January 17, 2017 — Do your customers trust the media? And most importantly, as you set your media budget, how much do they trust different media as advertising channels? Read on to see recent data from 2,400 U.S. consumers about which ads customers trust when making a purchase decision.
How PR Newswire created a customer-centric demand gen engine
January 13, 2017 — Learn how PR Newswire increased qualified leads while shortening the sales cycle by transforming the demand generation engine with customer-centric methods.
How Humana's Strategic Testing Drove a 60% Increase in Customer Engagement
January 12, 2017 — In this session, Mike Loveridge, Head of Digital Conversion Optimization, Humana, will share tips from deep in the trenches of a team of CRO practitioners. He will discuss how his team cut through the complexities of behavioral testing to discover the primary levers that led to a 60% increase in customer engagement.
