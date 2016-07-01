Practical Case Studies, Research and Training for Marketers

MarketingSherpa is a research institute specializing in tracking what works in all aspects of marketing.
How PR Newswire Created an Innovative Demand Generation Engine That Increased Engaged Leads by Over 20%
January 25, 2017
Trust Your Customers to Raise Their Hands: How to use non-gated content to more than double high-quality leads
January 20, 2017
Inbound Marketing: How TigerFitness has grown its fan base through high-value video content
January 19, 2017 — A fitness-focused lifestyle is about dedication to a goal and grinding away daily in order to make it happen. The marketers at TigerFitness took that mentality and applied it to making their customers feel like “more than just a number” with content and video marketing.
Subliminal: How Your Unconscious Mind Rules Your Behavior
January 18, 2017 — To understand how the unconscious mind affects your customer’s behaviors, view this full session from MarketingSherpa Summit 2016 where Dr. Leonard Mlodinow takes you through his research.
Marketing Chart: Which advertising channels consumers trust most and least when making purchases
January 17, 2017 — Do your customers trust the media? And most importantly, as you set your media budget, how much do they trust different media as advertising channels? Read on to see recent data from 2,400 U.S. consumers about which ads customers trust when making a purchase decision.
Get the latest case studies and data on email, lead gen, and social media along with MarketingSherpa updates and promotions.
Download a free 54-page report to learn about our latest discoveries based on research with 2,400 consumers.
Trust Your Customers to Raise Their Hands: How to use non-gated content to more than double high-quality leads
Do you have a story of customer-first marketing?
We want to showcase your efforts to your fellow brand-side marketers.
To be considered for either a case study or to speak onstage at MarketingSherpa Summit…